mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Eyes Could Be The Window To Alzheimer's Disease, New Study Finds

Elizabeth Gerson
mbg Contributor By Elizabeth Gerson
mbg Contributor
Elizabeth Gerson is a former mindbodygreen intern and a student at Stanford University studying Psychology and Communication with a specialization in Health & Development.
The Eyes Could Be The Window To Alzheimer's Disease, New Study Finds

Image by Alexey Kuzma / Stocksy

March 11, 2019 — 19:05 PM

The typical process for diagnosing Alzheimer's isn't a fun one. It often takes years of monitoring cognitive decline, brain scans, or intensely painful procedures like extracting spinal fluid. However, new research may have found the next breakthrough in pinpointing early signs of the disease, no pain or inconvenience required.

Research out of the Duke Eye Center found that the density of blood vessels in the eye differs between those with the neurodegenerative disease and those without it. In a person with a normal, healthy brain, blood vessels in the retina are plentiful. For those with Alzheimer's, the same vessels are sparse and lacking in different areas.

This correlation could mean big things for the future of Alzheimer's diagnoses. What was previously an unpleasant, drawn-out process could now be completed in a quick, routine eye exam.

And just because it's quick doesn't mean it's imprecise. The technology, called an OCTA scan, used to review the eye, even picks up on the blood flow of tiny capillaries smaller than the width of half a human hair.

Technology like this will be key in picking up on the disease before it's too late and even before any signs of Alzheimer's are present at all. Although the disease more frequently takes hold as we age, taking preventive measures against it can begin long before our golden years.

For starters, following some pretty tried-and-true wellness habits like eating your greens and getting a good night's sleep can help. One study even found that quality of sleep is greater than quantity for protecting your brain, making it all the more important to make sleeping soundly a priority.

Alzheimer's may take a hefty emotional and physical toll, but thanks to research and diagnosis developments like that of studies like these, a cure for the condition may be well within our sights.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Elizabeth Gerson
Elizabeth Gerson mbg Contributor
Elizabeth Gerson is a former mindbodygreen intern and a student at Stanford University studying Psychology and Communication with a specialization in Health & Development. She has...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$49.99

The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
The Doctor's Guide To Falling Asleep Naturally
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-eyes-can-help-diagnose-alzheimers-disease

Your article and new folder have been saved!