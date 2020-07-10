Empaths, folks who pick up easily and intimately on the energy and emotions of others and have a strong natural intuition, can actually experience growth spurts where their exceptional sensitivity becomes heightened. This could be temporary, happening to help you navigate a tough time in your life, or it could be that your sensitivity and intuition—which are not static and can awaken or evolve—are expanding. A sensitivity growth spurt is a positive development, yet it can be a little disorienting and overwhelming at first. Here are some tips to help: