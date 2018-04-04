mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

The Hidden Way Our Emotions Can Help Us Communicate

Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor By Leigh Weingus
mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist writing about health, wellness, feminism, entertainment, personal finance, and more. She received her bachelor’s in English and Communication from the University of California, Davis.
The Hidden Way Our Emotions Can Help Us Communicate

Photo by Guille Faingold

April 4, 2018 — 8:55 AM

Ever feel like health news is too overwhelming, fast-paced, or hard to decipher? Us too. Here, we filter through the latest in integrative health, wellness trends, and nutrition advice, reporting on the most exciting and meaningful breakthroughs. We’ll tell you exactly what you need to know—and how it might help you become a healthier and happier human.

Whether it's giving a presentation at work or a debate with a friend or loved one, people often instinctually think the best thing they can do to persuade others is use positive language to help legitimize their point. But according to new research published in Psychological Science, people don't actually respond to language that's positive or negative. They respond to language that's emotional.

For the study, researchers had 1,285 study participants review a product on Amazon. Some of the participants used positive language for their five-star reviews, and others gave the same products five stars but used emotional language to describe them. As it turned out, when more emotional language was used, it was more likely to persuade users to buy the product.

"Past research indicates that emotional appeals can backfire when an audience prefers unemotional appeals," explained researcher Matthew D. Rocklage of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. "Our findings indicate that there is a strong enough connection between persuasion and emotion in people's minds that they continue to use emotion even in the face of an audience where that approach can backfire."

In a society where people are at times discouraged from showing emotions, it's encouraging to know that revealing your true feelings about something is what appeals to people. If you're struggling with getting in touch with your emotions, psychotherapist Hilary Jacobs Hendel suggests simply learning about emotions as a way of starting. "When I learned about core emotions and how to work with them, it was an aha! moment for me that changed my personal and professional life," she explains. "I never knew that core emotions were actually a bunch of physical sensations that we come to recognize as an emotion."

Want to learn more about emotions? Here's how they show up in our physical bodies.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Leigh Weingus
Leigh Weingus mbg Contributor
Leigh Weingus is a New York City based freelance journalist and former Senior Relationships Editor at mindbodygreen where she analyzed new research on human behavior, looked at the...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Spirituality

"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown

Shannon Kaiser
"I Take It One Day At A Time" & 6 More Mantras To Ease Fear Of The Unknown
$39.99

Aim True: A 21-Day Journey

With Kathryn Budig
Aim True: A 21-Day Journey
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-emotions-help-us-win-arguments

Your article and new folder have been saved!