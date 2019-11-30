Is Gut-Lag Real? Here's The Science of How Travel Affects Your Gut

Let's start with circadian biology 101. I know, science—boring, right? But believe it or not if you want to understand jet lag, you’ll want to first understand a bit about circadian biology. That’s because it’s the critical piece that informs our understanding of why daylight saving time can be shockingly debilitating. Let’s start at the beginning, but with the abbreviated version.

Mother Earth has always had a daily, reproducible pattern of light and dark on a time cycle. These fluctuations of light are caused by the planet’s rotation around its own axis, and resultant exposure to light from the sun.

When you consider that this pattern of light and darkness has been in existence since day one, it probably won’t surprise you that life on Earth developed a biological clock adapted to this pattern. But what is surprising is that all life on Earth has a biological clock—not just humans, mammals, or even plants. The microscopic life that we can’t see like bacteria, fungi, and archaea all have a circadian rhythm too.

This circadian rhythm impacts multiple biological processes. It’s been connected to our metabolism, behavior—even our immune system. For example, two hormones—melatonin and cortisol—are regulated by your brain. These two hormones play a critical role in balancing sleep and wakefulness. As melatonin rises, cortisol falls, and vice versa; it's the classic “opposites attract” situation. What’s interesting, is that light exposure during the day has the ability to alter hormone levels. For example, when the sun goes down our melatonin levels start to rise in preparation for sleep, but we can disrupt this process by exposing ourselves to bright light (hello, smartphones, laptops, and bedroom televisions!).