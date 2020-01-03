To get a functional doctor's take, we turned to Wendie Trubow, M.D., and Leah Johansen, M.D., both of whom had some key points to keep in mind when it comes to calorie restricting.

"I am not personally a fan of markedly restricted diets," Trubow says, "one, since it implies a temporary change, which will end, and two, because people often rebound when coming off it. In the Blue Zones, the calorie restrictions are focused on eating in moderation, and eating to 80% full, and tend to be less marked and more sustainable."

She highlights that this diet is difficult to sustain, so if long-term health and weight management are more of a priority for you, this diet may not make sense for you.

Johansen had similar thoughts, mentioning the importance of quality over quantity. "One must consider that not all calories are created equal, and the quality of the nutrients on a 1,200-calorie diet must be derived from nutrient-dense, low-glycemic foods to ensure adequate amounts of vitamins and minerals."