How Does Pollution Affect Your Skin? Plus, How To Treat It Naturally 

There are some circumstances that are simply out of our control when it comes to skin health—namely? Air pollution. Over the years, the increase in air pollution has undoubtedly weakened the strength of our precious planet while taking its toll on the largest organ. The skin acts as a shield against pro-oxidative chemical and physical air pollutants—and the day-to-day exposure adds up, with high levels of various pollutants having profound negative effects on the skin.