Got Questions About How Hormonal Birth Control Works? We've Got Answers

The birth control pill often makes your periods lighter and shorter and sometimes they get rid of periods altogether. Some women also report that being on the pill improves complexion and decreases the incidence of cysts in the ovaries or breasts.

The most common complaints when starting the pill are breast tenderness, nausea, headaches, and irregular light bleeding (what we all commonly refer to as spotting). All of these symptoms, if they occur, will likely entirely go away or decrease significantly within a few months. If you're concerned about these side effects, you can also talk to your doctor about switching to another brand or a different form of birth control. Some integrative and functional medicine doctors postulate that the pill may affect gut health, mood, and libido.

The amount of estrogen in the pill can affect its side effects: Lower doses of estrogen are more likely to cause breakthrough bleeding, and higher doses of estrogen are more likely to cause nausea. It is reasonable to opt for either the higher- or lower-dose estrogen pills. It depends on what potential side effects bother you more. Whatever the amount of estrogen there is, it stays the same all cycle, (except for the placebo week!) in most formulations.

The type of progestin matters, too. There are eight different progestins that are used in different formulations of the pill. The amount and type of progestin will vary, which can modulate your risk of a blood clot (though that risk is low) and influence the unwanted side effects of oily skin or acne, as well as other side effects. The progestins are usually present at the same dose throughout the cycle, too, but there are some pills in which the progestins increase each week throughout the cycle.