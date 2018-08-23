It goes without saying that all relationships inevitably require work to thrive. But sometimes our love for a person, mixed with our instinct to problem-solve, can fool us into thinking we have more control in our relationships than we actually do. When I'm working with clients or conducting workshops, the most common questions I get are ones like: How can I get an uncaring person to care about me? How can I get a disrespectful person to respect me? How can I get an insensitive person to be sensitive? How can I get a closed person to open up to me?

Often, the people asking these questions don't want to hear the truth: You can't.

They tell me they've tried everything, and I know exactly what that means, because I also tried everything in my own relationships. I spent 30 years married to a man who was constantly angry at me, who would withdraw for months, who said he would do things for me but wouldn't come through (including being there for me during the birth of our children), who consistently demanded my attention, and who wouldn't open up to me and try to resolve our issues. I worked hard to give him what he wanted, and it wore me out until I got so fatigued that doctors said my immune system was shot and that I was headed for serious illness. But I wanted to make the relationship "work."

I tried being extra calm, sweet, and gentle to make this angry and withdrawn person feel safe enough to open up. I tried giving myself up and doing what he wanted me to do. I tried lecturing, explaining, and defending. I tried crying and letting him know how much he was hurting me. I tried many forms of therapy to find out what was wrong with me. I tried withdrawing, withholding my love to punish him. I tried getting angry and blaming him for his lack of caring.