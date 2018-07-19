5 Things You Should Know Today (July 19, 2018)

According to new research published in the Cell Metabolism journal, between the macronutrients fat, protein, and carbs, fat is the only cause of weight gain. In the study, mice—who have a similar metabolism to humans—ate diets varying in fat, protein, and sugar over a three-month period (the equivalent of nine years for humans). The findings revealed that fat alone caused weight gain more than any other macronutrient or combination. The researchers think it has to do with fat stimulating the reward centers of the brain, causing more intake. (AJC)