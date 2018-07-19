mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things You Should Know Today (July 19, 2018)

Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor By Liz Moody
Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is a food editor, recipe developer and green smoothie enthusiast. She received her creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California, Berkeley. Moody is the author of two cookbooks: Healthier Together and Glow Pops and the host of the Healthier Together podcast.
5 Things You Should Know Today (July 19, 2018)

Photo by Kelsey Chance

July 19, 2018 — 8:40 AM

1. It's time to throw an (early) dinner party.

A new study from Spain showed that adults who eat dinner before 9 p.m., or at least two hours before going to bed, have a lower risk of developing both breast and prostate cancers. How much lower, you ask? As much as 20 percent. (CNN)

2. How's this for proof that teamwork makes a dream work?

McDonald's and Starbucks just joined forces to create a new recyclable, compostable to-go cup for the food industry. They're challenging innovators around the world to design the next eco-friendly cup—for a prize of $1 million. (mindbodygreen)

Article continues below

3. Eating fat causes more weight gain than eating fat and sugar combined.

According to new research published in the Cell Metabolism journal, between the macronutrients fat, protein, and carbs, fat is the only cause of weight gain. In the study, mice—who have a similar metabolism to humans—ate diets varying in fat, protein, and sugar over a three-month period (the equivalent of nine years for humans). The findings revealed that fat alone caused weight gain more than any other macronutrient or combination. The researchers think it has to do with fat stimulating the reward centers of the brain, causing more intake. (AJC)

4. Foggy thinking? It might be the extreme heat.

In case you've been stalling on getting that AC unit, don't. New research out of PLOS Medicine journal states that heat waves can seriously affect our cognitive thinking. The study's findings state that the amount of time you spend indoors during extreme heat without AC can reduce productivity, mental clarity, and overall thinking processes.

Article continues below

5. Changing just one gut bacteria can change your whole metabolism.

We know the microbiome has a huge impact on our health, but a new study shows just how complex that relationship is. Researchers found that deleting just a single gene in one strain of gut bacteria had major implications for metabolism and overall health. Mice with the slightly altered gut bacteria gained less weight and had lower cholesterol than those with normal guts. This could help us better understand the gut-metabolism interaction and develop targeted drugs. (Science Daily)

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Liz Moody
Liz Moody Contributing Food Editor
Liz Moody is an author, blogger and recipe developer living in Brooklyn, New York. She graduated with a creative writing and psychology degree from The University of California,...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help

Jason Wachob
Burnout During COVID-19 Is Real: 3 "Micro-Moments" That Can Help
Integrative Health

This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep

Korin Miller
This Is The Best Type Of Magnesium To Choose If You Want Better Sleep
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Functional Food

Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize

Abby Moore
Barley Isn't Gluten-Free & It's In More Foods Than You Realize
Beauty

We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion

Alexandra Engler
We Made You A Zinc Oxide Fact Sheet To Clear Up Any Confusion
Nature

Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"

Emma Loewe
Why Going Barefoot Can Be Good For Your Health: Meet "Earthing"
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week

The AstroTwins
The Zodiac's North Node Directs Our Destiny & It's Moving This Week
Food Trends

9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals

Laura Lea Bryant
9 Ways A Cookbook Author Uses Condiments To Jazz Up Boring Meals
Food Trends

How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19

Melissa Hartwig Urban
How The Founder Of Whole30 Is Packing Her Freezer During COVID-19
Recipes

Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter

Eliza Sullivan
Want To Learn To Cook With Fire? This Eggplant Recipe Is A Perfect Starter
Functional Food

This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
This Juice May Be An Internet Fad, But Don't Drink It Say MDs
Functional Food

The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat

Abby Moore
The 7 Best Teas To Ease Digestive Discomfort & Alleviate Bloat
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-dinner-time-affects-cancer-risk-the-best-diet-for-weight-loss

Your article and new folder have been saved!