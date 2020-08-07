Quick reminder that it's been nearly five months since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, August is officially in full swing, and summer will soon start to wind down in the Northern hemisphere.

If you're feeling extra baffled by the passing of time these days, you're not alone. One recent U.K. study concluded that over 80% of participants felt like social distancing has altered their perception of time in one way or another.

What is it about a global pandemic that's got our sense of time all out of whack? We dug into the research and consulted a few experts to find out.