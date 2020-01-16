Better Together? Collectively, We May Be Just As Smart As The Experts

The phenomena of collective intelligence was first shown in 1906. In a game to guess the correct weight of an ox at a county fair, a scientist discovered the average guess (of 787 guesses) was only a pound off from the right weight. There's a whole book on the topic titled,The Wisdom of Crowds, by James Surowiecki, in which he claims large groups are better at "solving problems, fostering innovation, and coming to wise decisions" than a select few.

So in this study, researchers got 250 different people, somehow involved in fishing, to draw a model of what influenced the price of stock for one type of fish. These were no "experts"; they were fishers, water guards, or board members of fishing clubs. But amazingly, after looking at all their data together, the final model demonstrated accurate knowledge of the fish and its ecology.

"About a hundred years after the introduction of the wisdom of crowds phenomenon by Francis Galton," says Antonie Jetter Ph.D., "we expand this theory and show empirically that averaging judgments from large crowds can also work for the cognitively more demanding task of describing a complex system. Maybe this will make our cities smarter, one day. If it does, it is a testament to interdisciplinary research."