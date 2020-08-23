Anyone could be a carrier of COVID-19, but I want to see my boyfriend.

Staying home is essential to contain the coronavirus pandemic, but I want to go out and do stuff.

Not wearing a mask increases my risk of being infected, but I just don't want to wear one.

When there is a clash between two cognitions, or between a cognition and a behavior, we feel uncomfortable.

This discomfort is called cognitive dissonance, a term coined by social psychologist Leon Festinger in 1957. As social psychologists Eliot Aronson and Carol Tavris explain to the Atlantic, dissonance is "the motivational mechanism that underlies the reluctance to admit mistakes or accept scientific findings—even when those findings can save our lives."

To resolve the discomfort from dissonance, we either change our behavior or change our belief so that we can continue to lead a life that makes sense to us. Even if our decisions move us in a detrimental direction.

And this essentially explains why some good, decent people have been engaging in dangerous or selfish behaviors that harm themselves or others, especially in the time of COVID-19.