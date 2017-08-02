The Two Random Foods That Cleared My Skin & Balanced My Hormones

Throughout my adolescence and mid-20s, the most frequent compliment I received was on my beautiful skin. I rarely wore skin makeup (in fact, I didn’t even own the stuff and only wore it when someone else applied it) and had a non-fussy skin-care routine (wash with a basic cleanser and moisturize).

So when my skin started acting up in January, it took me by surprise. Pimples popped up out of nowhere, and I felt helpless against the cause. The only thing that had changed was that I’d started consuming sunflower butter each afternoon with my daily apple snack, so I immediately gave my jar away and hoped things would improve. But they only got worse.

I knew that great skin starts with a great diet, and as an already clean eater, I started experimenting immediately. As a self-proclaimed "veggan" (a vegan who eats eggs—get it?), I tried introducing organic dairy into my diet. This made things worse. I began eating organic seafood, then added in grass-fed meat. Nothing. I stopped drinking for two months. I meditated every afternoon. I went back to being vegan. No change.