Can't wait to retire and do what you want with your time? Unfortunately, previous research has linked early retirement to an increased risk of cognitive decline, but don't give up on those dreams of settling down in Florida just yet—it doesn't have to be that way. New research published in the journal Psychology and Aging found those who continue to engage in mentally stimulating activities after retirement might be better protected from cognitive decline.

The study, conducted by the American Psychological Association, found people who stop challenging themselves mentally after retirement are more likely to experience cognitive decline than those who continue setting goals and trying difficult tasks.