How Certain Healthy Foods Could Be Making Bloating Worse
We all know that eating too much or too quickly may be irritating to the stomach and potentially lead to bloating, but that’s not the only thing that may be impacting your comfort levels as you digest. Regardless of whether or not you have a more sensitive stomach, bloating is bound to happen at one point or another—which makes it useful to become aware of the lesser-known culprits, so you can address any issues at the source. First up: let’s take a look at your diet.
How certain healthy foods impact bloat.
Beyond the speed at which you’re noshing on a delicious meal, the ingredients you’re including could also play a major role in how your stomach feels after eating. Of course, heavily processed foods can mess with your body, but there are even healthy foods that could spark some frustration as you digest.
“Overdoing fiber can create bloating,” board-certified internist, Vincent Pedre, M.D. previously told mbg. “While dietary fiber is great for your gut, increasing the amount too quickly can become a problem. If that’s the case, slow down and add fiber gradually.” (Here are some good guidelines on how to introduce fiber slowly and sustainably.)
Other common culprits of bloating include dairy and legumes, particularly if your body struggles to break down these foods, says Pedre. “For these people, I use an elimination diet to remove potentially problematic foods,” he suggests. “We then carefully reintroduce those foods, one at a time, to pinpoint what is contributing to the bloating.” Of course, if this is something you'd like to try, be sure to reach out to a health practitioner for guidance and support.
Targeting bloating really comes down to listening to what your body is trying to tell you, so even if you’re eating a largely “healthy” diet, it can be useful to take note of foods that are repeatedly causing issues.
What you can do to help with bloating.
probiotic+
Four targeted strains to beat bloating and support gut health.*
While a probiotic doesn’t undo a diet of potentially irritating food, it can support overall comfort within the gut, naturally leading to a decrease in bloating.*
Formulated with four targeted strains specifically targeted to help in this area, mbg’s probiotic+ is an excellent option to ease bloat, support healthy digestion, and even elevate your gut microbiome by serving up a daily dose of beneficial microbes.* Containing 32 billion CFU of shelf-stable bacteria, this vegan, gluten-free supplement is an excellent addition to your diet if you're looking to give your gut some extra love.
The takeaway.
Your diet and supplementation routine should be working in tandem to help support your gut health goals, and while a probiotic is a great start, you'll also need to make positive changes to your eating habits if you really want to address bloating at the root. Even the healthiest diet may still cause some irritation to the GI tract on occasion, but listening to your body and eating foods that ultimately make you feel great is one of the best solutions to fighting bloat.
