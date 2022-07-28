 Skip to content

This Supplement Helps Hydrate The Eye Area Like No Other*

Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy

July 28, 2022 — 11:02 AM

If you've tried eye cream after eye cream and still face pesky dark circles, maybe you should consider working from the inside out. Obviously, we're not telling you to actually eat your eye cream. What you can do, though, is consume skin-loving ingredients that have been shown to enhance skin brightness and improve the appearance of fine lines, specifically around the eyes. That, coupled with your favorite eye cream, can procure some pretty impressive results.

Where can you find said skin-loving ingredients? Look no further than our best-selling beauty supplement, cellular beauty+. Here, we’ll clue you in on its benefits for under-eyes.* 

How cellular beauty+ can help with dark circles.

Simple: This skin care-focused supplement is made with four science-backed ingredients that work together to keep skin hydrated, ease the appearance of fine lines, and improve overall tone.* To start, it includes phytoceramides, which support a healthy skin barrier structure.* Research even shows they can improve skin hydration after just 15 days.* What does this mean for the under-eyes? Dewy, supple skin that will make your concealer apply like a dream.

Next up: astaxanthin. This potent antioxidant can protect your skin from wrinkles and other signs of aging.* It has even been crowned as “king of the carotenoids,” and it has been shown to improve moisture levels (especially around the eye area), elasticity, and appearance of tone.* 

And as we know, antioxidants play a significant role in fighting off free radicals that can break down collagen and elastin in the skin. That's why we also included polyphenol-rich pomegranate whole fruit extract to further enhance antioxidant responses and increase antioxidant capacity in the body.* And when your body is able to fight off those free radicals and limit oxidative stress, it can lead to enhanced skin brightness.

Finally, we have CoQ10 in its most bioactive ubiquinol form: Not only does the fat-soluble antioxidant fight free radicals (the more antioxidants the better, right?) and promote cellular energy throughout the body including your skin, but a clinical trial found that CoQ10 supplementation can reduce the appearance of wrinkles and lines while enhancing skin smoothness.* So not only can it enhance brightness but it can help smooth the texture of the fragile eye area, too.*

The takeaway. 

While you can’t eat eye cream, you can ingest skin-supporting ingredients to help improve the appearance of some physical signs of skin aging around the eyes like fine lines.* That being said, it is important to hydrate the skin from the inside and the outside. So if you’re looking to double-down on under-eye care, check out this list of 18 of our favorite eye creams as well. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
