NR and NAD+ also influence the sirtuins in your body, a class of proteins that help protect your cells from age-related decline, Taylor says. Research has found that NAD+ increases the activity of one particular sirtuin, SIRT1, which may cause new mitochondria to form and extend the lifespan of your mitochondria. All of that can ultimately add up to you having more energy, Taylor says.

As of yet, most of the studies tying a connection between NR and fitness have been done on mice, so we can’t draw hard conclusions as of yet, but the results are promising.*

One study showed that increasing levels of NAD+ also may help improve muscle function as you age. The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, found that mice that had depleted levels of NAD+ had a “dramatic” drop in their muscle strength and endurance on a treadmill, implying that NAD+ is a critical component of strength and endurance.*

In another study, researchers used mice whose genes were altered so their muscle tissue contained only 15 percent of the normal amount of NAD+. They then measured muscle strength and endurance, which was pretty low. But after giving the mice NR-enriched water for just a week, their exercise capacity was that of a normal, healthy mouse.* And in one additional mouse study, supplementation with NAD+ precursors led to better supported DNA repair and health of muscle tissue within the first week—to the point where researchers couldn't tell the difference between the tissue of a mouse that was two years old versus a mouse that was four months old.*

“NR and NAD+ is integral for physical performance, mental performance, and recovery after exercise or any form of stress,” Taylor says.*