mindbodygreen

Recovery
|
Medically Reviewed

How Can Nicotinamide Riboside Support Fitness? We Explain

Korin Miller
Contributing writer By Korin Miller
Contributing writer
Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, relationships, and lifestyle trends with a master’s degree from American University. Her work has appeared in Women’s Health, Prevention, Self, Glamour, and more.
Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Medical review by Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine & Psychiatrist
Roxanna Namavar, D.O. is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City.
Confident Fit Woman After a Workout

Image by Javier Díez / Stocksy

April 4, 2020 — 11:12 AM

Bouncing back from a hard workout can be tough. Aching, sore muscles and lower-than-usual energy levels can make it hard to get back to your regular exercise routine. If you’re not sure where to turn at that point, the supplement nicotinamide riboside (often called simply NR) may support your fitness goals and recovery.* NR isn’t as well known as other fitness and recovery aids, but research has shown there’s definitely something to it. Here’s how NR can help the next time you need a post-workout boost.

What is nicotinamide riboside?

Nicotinamide riboside is a form of vitamin B3 that was only recently discovered by scientists. When you take NR, your body converts it into nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), a coenzyme that exists in all cells and factors into energy metabolism and your ability to maintain proper cell functioning, says Wally Taylor, M.D., a functional medicine physician at Texas Integrative Medicine.

NAD+ also plays a vital role in your energy levels: NAD+ is “extremely important” for the mitochondria in your cells to make energy for your body, Taylor says. NAD+ declines as you age and those declining levels are thought to drive the aging process, as well as less energy. 

Article continues below

How can NR help with fitness and recovery? 

This goes back to your mitochondria and the impact NAD+ has on it, Taylor says. Mitochondria turns the food you eat and the oxygen you breathe in into energy, he explains. Again, healthy levels of NAD+ can help maintain your mitochondria’s ability to function well to give you energy. And, taking a supplement like NR can help support your natural NAD+ levels to keep your mitochondria functioning well, Taylor says.*

nr+

Promote cellular energy production with this revolutionary formula.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
nr+

NR and NAD+ also influence the sirtuins in your body, a class of proteins that help protect your cells from age-related decline, Taylor says. Research has found that NAD+ increases the activity of one particular sirtuin, SIRT1, which may cause new mitochondria to form and extend the lifespan of your mitochondria. All of that can ultimately add up to you having more energy, Taylor says. 

As of yet, most of the studies tying a connection between NR and fitness have been done on mice, so we can’t draw hard conclusions as of yet, but the results are promising.*

One study showed that increasing levels of NAD+ also may help improve muscle function as you age. The study, published in the journal Cell Metabolism, found that mice that had depleted levels of NAD+ had a “dramatic” drop in their muscle strength and endurance on a treadmill, implying that NAD+ is a critical component of strength and endurance.*

In another study, researchers used mice whose genes were altered so their muscle tissue contained only 15 percent of the normal amount of NAD+. They then measured muscle strength and endurance, which was pretty low. But after giving the mice NR-enriched water for just a week, their exercise capacity was that of a normal, healthy mouse.* And in one additional mouse study, supplementation with NAD+ precursors led to better supported DNA repair and health of muscle tissue within the first week—to the point where researchers couldn't tell the difference between the tissue of a mouse that was two years old versus a mouse that was four months old.*

“NR and NAD+ is integral for physical performance, mental performance, and recovery after exercise or any form of stress,” Taylor says.* 

Article continues below

How can you get NR?

NR can be found in trace amounts in milk, yeast, and beer, but Taylor says it’s not enough to make a difference. Instead, he recommends taking a supplement. In clinical trials, NR supplements have been well-tolerated at doses as high as 1,000 mg per day, suggesting that it's likely safe for most people. 

What else do you need to know?

Again, research on NR is still in its infancy, and there aren’t a lot of good studies on how NR can impact fitness and recovery in humans. So if you’re planning to try NR for workout support, it’s still a good idea to take it alongside proven lifestyle tactics for fitness and recovery as well. 

These are the main lifestyle factors to focus on for fitness and recovery, says Albert Matheny, M.S., R.D., CSCS:

“Pre- and post-workout nutrition makes the biggest impact for the most people,” Matheny says. He says people often need protein after “any significant workout,” and sometimes carbohydrates to help with recovery.  

Making sure you get all of the nutrients your body needs is also critical, Taylor says. “I often recommend taking seed oils—flax seed, pumpkin seed, and sunflower seed oil can help maximize cellular health and energy levels,” he says. 

Article continues below

The bottom line: 

NR, along with other lifestyle adjustments, could help aid fitness and recovery. Still, more research needs to be done before experts can definitively say exactly how supplement works to aid fitness, and to what extent. That being said, the results are very promising.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
Korin Miller
Korin Miller Contributing writer
Korin Miller is a freelance writer specializing in general wellness, relationships, and lifestyle trends with a master’s degree from American University. Her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Motivation

Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help

Sarah Regan
Want To Lower Your Blood Pressure? Research Says This Workout May Help
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Integrative Health

It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress

Kristin Hickey
It's More Than Cortisol: 6 Other Hormones Your Body Releases Under Stress
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Integrative Health

The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts

Kristin Hickey
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

These Are The Books mbg Staffers Are Getting Lost In Right Now

Abby Moore
These Are The Books mbg Staffers Are Getting Lost In Right Now
Personal Growth

Is Maslow's Hierarchy Of Needs Still Important? Research & Myths

Sarah Fielding
Is Maslow's Hierarchy Of Needs Still Important? Research & Myths
Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-can-nicotinamide-riboside-support-fitness-we-explain

Your article and new folder have been saved!