The Practice I Use To Quickly De-Stress In The Middle Of Busy Workdays

It was during a particularly busy time on the office when I first heard about breathwork from a few separate friends. They had started using it for everything from steadying emotions to easing anxiety and panic attacks and couldn't stop raving about it. It got me curious about what made the practice so special, so when I found out that sought-after breathwork teacher Gwen Dittmar was soon going to be stopping by my office, I jumped at the opportunity to take a class with her.

Walking into the session, I wasn't entirely sure what to expect. Though I knew a bit about the breath and its connection to the body from my experiences with yoga and meditation, I didn't realize its true power until Gwen showed it to me.

Gwen's energy immediately put me at ease: She was calm and warm, strong and perceptive, and she created an environment of safety and openness. She began by guiding a small group of us through an intention-setting exercise and then into a practice where we imagined our breath moving through different parts of the body. Her cues helped me bring more awareness to where I was holding tension so that I could release it.