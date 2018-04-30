So You're A New Mom: Here's How You Can Become Better At Time Management

The saying goes like this: "Time is your biggest commodity." As a professional triathlete, I've never felt like there were enough hours in the day to get in four to six hours of training, nutrition, hydration, recovery, strength training, body healing, time with my husband, catching up with friends and family, business dealings, sponsor duties, and sleep. Where do the hours go? I felt that I was extremely proficient in getting things done so that there was balance in my life. As I am moving into my fifth month of motherhood, I realize now that I had it easy when I was not managing another human being, who depends on me for everything!

Time management and organization have now become an art form; if you do not use your time wisely, you will drown and disrupt the delicate life balance that is so difficult to keep under control. Everything needs to be structured to do everything you need to do in your personal and professional life while maintaining and working around your child’s schedule. If a curveball is thrown, like my baby boy wanting to play longer than expected and not sleep, you need to adjust on the fly to complete all your daily tasks. I have said it before and will repeat it: Time is your most significant commodity!

As I look back on my child’s first five months of life, it is apparent that I am nowhere near perfect. However, I do appreciate being able to figure out how to devise and adopt strict time management guidelines that allow me to attempt to complete my tasks every day, which goes along with somewhat maintaining life balance. Hopefully, parents reading this can take away one or two tips that will help them become more organized and masters of their own time: