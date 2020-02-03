mindbodygreen

How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self Care

Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant By Christina Coughlin
mbg Editorial Assistant
Christina Coughlin is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2019 with a degree in psychology and music.

Image by Courtesy of Mattel

February 3, 2020 — 3:20 AM

“There is power in the ‘pause,’” says Barbie’s Twitter account on the launch of a new collection, focused primarily on wellness and self-care. 

The Barbie Wellness collection launched on January 30, with the intention of “showing girls the benefits of self-care through play.” The toy’s maker, Mattel, has also partnered with Headspace to curate a specific meditation playlist designed for young children. 

With this collection, kids can learn the importance of self-care at any age. The first video of the collection can be found on Barbie’s youtube account, where an animated Barbie character invites the listener to join her in a guided meditation

On Barbie’s website, wellness-related toys are available through the collection. You can buy Barbie in her yoga clothes, heading to a class, Barbie taking a spa day, or Barbie meditating. According to the product description, this doll “features extra flexibility for realistic posing and active play.” The doll wears a necklace that can be pressed to activate any of the guided meditation exercises, using both light and sound. 

The wellness collection comes soon after the new additions to the “Barbie fashionista line,” which is now being called the “most diverse doll line” in the toy’s history. In an effort to be more inclusive, the newest additions to the line now include a doll with vitiligo, a doll with a prosthetic limb, and a doll that is bald. According to Mattel, “Barbie has continued to evolve over the years to better reflect the world girls see today, adding more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities.” 

This type of inclusion is essential to young children with these conditions. Feeling different because of your outward appearance is a serious problem that many children face, and seeing themselves represented in the toys that everyone is playing with can be a huge boost to their self-esteem and create awareness about people’s differences. 

Normalizing disabilities and raising awareness about self-care are ways that Barbie is inspiring us all to be better. 

