 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
Try This Nightly Lip Care Routine For A Younger-Looking Pout

Try This Nightly Lip Care Routine For A Younger-Looking Pout

Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor By Hannah Frye
mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.
Try This Nightly Lip Care Routine For A Younger-Looking Pout

Image by Prostock-Studio / iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 16, 2022 — 9:36 AM

Given its increased popularity these last few years, you're likely familiar with the K-beauty technique called slugging—aka applying an occlusive product (traditionally a petrolatum-based product) over another moisturizer. This process encourages moisture barrier healing by locking in hydration and preventing transepidermal water loss. 

But as we've mentioned time and again: Your lips are part of your skin, too, and they're even more delicate and sensitive. That said, can you replicate this same process on your lips as well? Maybe so, but there's a right way to do it. Here, the ultimate nighttime lip-layering routine for an ultra-hydrated, younger-looking pout. 

How to slug your lips. 

While many people simply lather on a petrolatum-based product and call it a day, your lips need a bit more nourishment to truly optimize the health of the delicate skin that makes up your pout. We should note the lips are much thinner than the rest of your skin, which means they're even more susceptible to environmental effects (think UV rays, free radicals, etc.).

To complete this step, you’ll want to look for a hydrating lip balm that contains humectants (to pull water into the lips) and emollients (to help soften the skin). Here are a few ingredients to keep look for in the first layer of your lip routine: 

One A+ pick: the mbg lip balm. This $12 product will support your skin barrier and soften skin texture. Packed with antioxidants like vitamin E and moringa seed oil, this balm protects the lips from oxidative stress, which can lead to physical skin aging—lip skin included. The formula is free of mineral oil and other drying agents commonly found in lip balms, so you can lather on worry-free. 

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

After you apply your chosen nourishing balm, you’ll want to apply an occlusive product. While petrolatum-based products are the most popular for slugging, there are tons of other options to try if you’re looking to keep your routine eco-friendly. (Remember: Petroleum-derived ingredients like mineral oil do not biodegrade well, and they can accumulate in waterways.)

Vegetable and fruit oils, however, can serve as an occlusive layer with some added antioxidant benefits as well. You’ll want a thicker product (think ointment-consistency rather than a secondary balm) that will lay on top of the lips, rather than soaking in right away. This will help to lock in the nutrients from your previous balm and maintain adequate hydration for longer.

Our pick for step two: Sahajan’s Lip Karma. This thick lip treatment includes a blend of argan, castor, and rapeseed oil to soften the lips for a much-needed layer of protection for your delicate pout. Better yet, it doesn't budge.

This method is great for those looking to keep their lips looking youthful (see: plump, hydrated, and smooth lips with minimal fine lines). In addition, if you’re struggling with a minor lip sunburn this two-step process will encourage skin barrier healing. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

Facial slugging is a popular technique that helps heal the moisture barrier, so why not try it out on your lips as well? Rather than applying only an occlusive ointment on the lips, start out with nourishing ingredients, such as humectants, emollients, and antioxidants. Then layer on a thicker treatment to help lock in all of the goodness all night long. Want to level up your lip care regimen even more? Check out this derm-backed lip routine

lip balm
lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm

lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips

lip balm
Hannah Frye
Hannah Frye mbg Assistant Beauty Editor
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University,...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines

Jamie Schneider
The Only Guide You Need To Conceal Dark Circles, Under-Eye Bags & Fine Lines
Beauty

Why This Derm Swears By Postbiotics — Not Probiotics

Alexandra Engler
Why This Derm Swears By Postbiotics — Not Probiotics
Routines

12 Rejuvenating Exercises To Stretch Your Back & Improve Your Posture

Merrell Readman
12 Rejuvenating Exercises To Stretch Your Back & Improve Your Posture
Personal Growth

This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy

Julie Nguyen
This Emotional Coping Mechanism Is Super Common — But Can Be Very Unhealthy
Integrative Health

The Surprising Way Hot Girl Walks Are Affecting Your Sleep Quality

Emma Loewe
The Surprising Way Hot Girl Walks Are Affecting Your Sleep Quality
Integrative Health

Getting Enough Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Inflammatory Response, New Study Reveals

Morgan Chamberlain
Getting Enough Vitamin D Promotes Healthy Inflammatory Response, New Study Reveals
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric

Sarah Regan
This Expert-Approved Supplement Supercharges The Health Benefits Of Turmeric
Integrative Health

3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine

Merrell Readman
3 Good-For-You Habits That Might Actually Mess With A Healthy Poop Routine
Beauty

Norma Kamali Has Had Famously Amazing Skin For Decades — Here's How

Alexandra Engler
Norma Kamali Has Had Famously Amazing Skin For Decades — Here's How
Beauty

Bleaching Your Brows Can Be Dangerous—How To Mimic The Look, Sans Bleach

Hannah Frye
Bleaching Your Brows Can Be Dangerous—How To Mimic The Look, Sans Bleach
Spirituality

This Earthy Green Stone Is Perfect For Tuning Up Your Chakras

Sarah Regan
This Earthy Green Stone Is Perfect For Tuning Up Your Chakras
Integrative Health

This Is The Biggest Barrier To Sleep If You're 60+, Study Finds

Sarah Regan
This Is The Biggest Barrier To Sleep If You're 60+, Study Finds
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-and-why-to-slug-your-lips-best-products-to-use
lip balm

Moringa-based formula which feeds your skin antioxidants, instantly hydrates, and protects your lips
lip balm

Your article and new folder have been saved!