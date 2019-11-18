How An Eco-Challenge Helped Me Reduce & Reframe My Anxiety

The challenge nudged me to replace my need to "be busy" with practices, activities, and rituals that supported my health, well-being, and personal development. This intentionality extended, eventually, to the experiences in my life, my work, my friend group, and beyond. It's interesting how when you shift one thing in your life, it can cascade.

Eventually, out of frustration for the lack of accessible options in the ethical fashion space, I launched a sustainable clothing brand of my own. I then pivoted to exploring sustainability and mindful living in a nonphysical form, through my podcast, Medium Well. Writing and chatting about these topics allows me to more fully understand all aspects of the process and learn from others while sharing that information and forming connections.

I've also started studying herbalism, which, for me, is the embodiment of wellness, mindfulness, and sustainability in one practice. Connecting to our earth and providing for it, while honoring it with reverence and gratitude for what it provides to us, has helped me slow down and stay grounded. Sometimes I look out my office window at the giant tree outside and wonder all the things that tree has seen. It's been there for decades, maybe centuries. It's rooted, grounded, and strong, unfazed by the weather or the construction.

While I didn't see it in the moment, looking back, I realize that each decision I made toward living a mindful life helped me not only practice self-care and sustainable living but enabled me to reduce my stress and anxiety because I was living in alignment in a way I had never been before.