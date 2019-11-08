Your Moscow Mule Can Now Help Fight Climate Change

While it may sound like a newfangled science experiment, converting carbon dioxide into usable product is actually not a novel concept. Today, there are dozens of companies that use atmospheric carbon for things like soda bubbles, fuel, and edible protein. Others capture carbon and put it directly into the Earth's surface for storage. The United Nations has long recognized carbon capture technology as a viable tool for curbing greenhouse gases in our environment, and investors are now pouring billions into carbon tech. (Consulting firm McKinsey & Co. estimates that by 2030, the carbon-based marketplace could be worth between $800 billion and $1 trillion.)

The challenge is that carbon sequestration tech is expensive, and other carbon-reducing initiatives like renewable energy and reforestation typically make more economic sense. That's why turning carbon into a luxury good that people are willing to pay top dollar for, like a nice bottle of alcohol, is smart.

While Sheehan and Constantine will initially be producing their product in NYC, they hope to bring their compact technology (its dimensions are 8 ft x 8 ft) into more markets soon. This will further increase the resulting alcohol's carbon savings since bottles won't have to travel as far to make it to customers.

"It's so small and modular that you can place it anywhere," Constantine says. "One of the beauties of our process is that our technology doesn't need to have all that infrastructure around it. You can just deploy it wherever you have air and water—which is a lot of places," adds Sheehan.

To start, the duo's Air Co. vodka and gin will begin pouring in a selection of high-end restaurants in the U.S. this week, before eventually being sold online. Drinking responsibly just took on a whole new meaning.