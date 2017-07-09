5 Ways My Life Has Changed After A Year In Therapy
My eureka moment came when I found myself lying on my living room floor in tears, hopeless, and in need of major change. That was my rock bottom. That's the moment I decided it was time to ask for help. So, I reached out to a therapist. Over the past year, since I started this process, I've changed more than I could ever have expected. Here are a few of the most meaningful transformations that have occurred since I started this journey:
1. I hold myself accountable.
When I tried to make excuses, I knew my therapist wasn't going to let me get away with it that easily. For example, if I had told him last week that my goal would be to apply for at least 10 jobs by our next session, I knew he'd follow up. So, I had to stop blaming my circumstances for my unhappiness. It was up to me to change them, and therapy forced me to confront that.
2. I'm 100 percent truthful with myself.
I was consistently making excuses for why I wasn’t performing to my full capacity, and I needed help to break that pattern. My therapist helped me realize that if I wanted to make progress, I had to be 100 percent honest with myself. There was nowhere to hide because I had a partner in my accountability. Making commitments to personal growth out loud made me much more likely to meet those commitments.
3. I stopped self-sabotaging.
Before I started therapy, my life involved several self-sabotaging routines. I was weighing myself on a daily basis, consistently putting family and friends before my own well-being, and comparing myself to others via social media, thus exacerbating my own feelings of inadequacy and inferiority. Talking through what I was doing and why I was doing it with my therapist helped me realize I really needed to change my habits. And if I wasn’t willing to do that, I just wasn't willing to do what it really took to grow.
4. I found the love of my life.
Just as in every other area of my life, as soon as I was willing to examine my behavioral patterns and self-sabotaging tendencies in relationships, I was able to take intentional action to change those patterns. Taking those steps catapulted me into a huge emotional growth spurt and helped me become the woman I needed to be to attract the kind of man I wanted to be with.
5. I turned my passion into my career.
Once I finally quit my dissatisfying corporate job, I knew I couldn’t stay in limbo forever. Before I knew it, I had only $300 in the bank, and my options were either to get another corporate gig or to take a chance on something I loved. I had entrepreneur parents and knew it had always been in my blood, but I had always told myself my ideas weren’t quite mature or feasible for true success. After I started therapy, I felt empowered to try. I started reaching out to people in my network and asking if anybody needed help. Within a few weeks, I realized that people were referring people in their networks to me. That’s when the idea of launching my own consulting business hit me. I realized that, at least for me, it was no longer about waiting for that perfect idea but taking a chance to move forward in the realm of spiritual and personal growth.
