5 Ways My Life Has Changed After A Year In Therapy

Once I finally quit my dissatisfying corporate job, I knew I couldn’t stay in limbo forever. Before I knew it, I had only $300 in the bank, and my options were either to get another corporate gig or to take a chance on something I loved. I had entrepreneur parents and knew it had always been in my blood, but I had always told myself my ideas weren’t quite mature or feasible for true success. After I started therapy, I felt empowered to try. I started reaching out to people in my network and asking if anybody needed help. Within a few weeks, I realized that people were referring people in their networks to me. That’s when the idea of launching my own consulting business hit me. I realized that, at least for me, it was no longer about waiting for that perfect idea but taking a chance to move forward in the realm of spiritual and personal growth.

