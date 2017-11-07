In his 20s, Lagree's entire life revolved around exercise. He was living in an era when fat was considered the enemy, so he was loading up on carbs and not getting enough nutrients. On top of that, he was exercising nonstop. "I was working out 40 hours a week when I was 21 and going to the gym three times per day. I was taking 12 step-aerobics classes a week, and my life was regimented from 5:30 a.m. until midnight," he says. "I was obsessed with bodybuilding and getting to the next repetition."

Although the entire process was hard on his body, Sebastien also found that he was missing out on a lot of the joyful moments in his life. "I missed out. My friends would invite me skiing for the weekend and I would say no," he explains. "That's when it becomes obsessive. It becomes unhealthy when you stop going out, or you're worried about eating a piece of avocado because it has too much fat, or you don't want to go to the movies because you don't want to be tempted by the soda. When you start to analyze everything you do, that's when you're going too far."