I'm A Functional-Medicine Expert: Here's How I Stay Healthy When I Travel

Going on vacation and having time to Zen out is not only fun—it's totally necessary for optimal health. Unfortunately, the whole getting-there part can be long, stressful, and expose you to a lot of germs, which can seriously throw off your wellness game.

As a functional-medicine expert I get the opportunity to travel frequently throughout the year for different speaking engagements. I've learned to make health a lifestyle—not just something I practice when I'm at home in my comfort zone—so below are some of my favorite travel-friendly wellness practices. They'll help keep you at optimal health so you can vacation with ease and not stress about your next trip!