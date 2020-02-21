According to the World Health Organization, there have been more than 51,000 cases of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 in China, where it originated, and more than 680 around the world.

Currently, proper hand-hygiene and avoiding infected people are the only methods to protect against the disease, but thanks to a 3D printer and a new study published in the journal Science, researchers are one step closer to developing a vaccine.

Scientists from The University of Texas at Austin and the National Institutes of Health created a 3D model of one part of the virus—called the spike protein—which attaches to human cells and leads to infection.