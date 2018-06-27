Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

The new "House of Trash" in Milan is a feat in green design and a beautiful example of how to turn trash into treasure. The latest innovation from Taiwan-based closed-loop design firm Miniwiz, the space is filled entirely with post-consumer waste material. Everything from the furniture to the art to the silverware is living its second life in the stunningly high-end space.

"In the home industry, every designer wants to create something new—to make an impact on the design world with fancy shapes and unique materials. This misses the point of what great design should be," founder Arthur Huang tells mbg. "Great design should solve problems, not create them." With this space, Miniwiz has brought an anti-disposal mentality to life by collecting trash around the European Union, breaking it down, and turning it into home goods—glassware from cracked smartphone screens and lounge chairs from plastic bottles, for example.