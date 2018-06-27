mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

Photo by Sammie Tsou

June 27, 2018 — 9:20 AM

The new "House of Trash" in Milan is a feat in green design and a beautiful example of how to turn trash into treasure. The latest innovation from Taiwan-based closed-loop design firm Miniwiz, the space is filled entirely with post-consumer waste material. Everything from the furniture to the art to the silverware is living its second life in the stunningly high-end space.

"In the home industry, every designer wants to create something new—to make an impact on the design world with fancy shapes and unique materials. This misses the point of what great design should be," founder Arthur Huang tells mbg. "Great design should solve problems, not create them." With this space, Miniwiz has brought an anti-disposal mentality to life by collecting trash around the European Union, breaking it down, and turning it into home goods—glassware from cracked smartphone screens and lounge chairs from plastic bottles, for example.

Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

Photo: Sammie Tsou

Miniwiz has seen possibilities in trash since its founding in 2005. The company has had 1,000 zero-waste inventions come out of its "trash lab," including a multistory building made from over a million plastic bottles. Major retailers like Nike have also recruited the company to help them incorporate waste materials into retail stores around the world.

In an age of trash overload, innovations and collaborations like these are crucial. Experts are in agreement that consumers need to cut back on single-use items and adopt a reusable mindset. Then we all need to collectively figure out what to do with the billions of tons of trash that we've already released into the world.

Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

Photo: Sammie Tsou

"Trash is an abundant and highly valuable source of premium-grade plastics, metals, and fibers, all perfectly good materials to be used and reused time and time again. And with its supply rising by 70 percent each year, the cost-efficiency of trash as a scalable resource is already hugely viable," Huang tells Project Breakthrough. "We believe that everything can be made out of trash."

Miniwiz hopes that its latest project will inspire more zero-waste innovation in the home design space. The House of Trash will become a co-working space where sustainably minded companies can congregate to glean inspiration and talk strategy, and Huang hopes to one day make it open to the public as a kind of living museum.

Believe It Or Not, Everything In This Home Is Made Of Trash

Photo: Sammie Tsou

"We want to prove that human consumption desires can be satisfied with our very own trash. We believe that upcycling can transform decades of environment pollutants into sustainable solutions."

The next waste stream Miniwiz has set its sights on? Cigarette butts (it's turning them into glass frames). Huang and his team are also developing the world's first mobile plastic and fabric recycling plant that can transform trash into architectural tiles on site. Plus, New York City and Singapore editions of House of Trash are in the works.

There's so much innovation in the zero-waste movement right now. Next up, check out this restaurant concept that's made of recycled material and serving up food scraps.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of the best-selling book, The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Why This Vitamin Is Great For Skin Hydration, Scar Healing & More
Home

Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger

Hilary Jacobs Hendel, LCSW
Feel A Fight Coming On? Here Are 6 Tangible Tips To Quell The Anger
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Integrative Health

What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus

Jason Wachob
What An Herbalist, Midwife & Integrative MD Says About The Coronavirus
Integrative Health

Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like

Sarah Regan
Too Much Salt Weakens Immunity — Here's What A Healthy Amount Looks Like
Functional Food

The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
The Fresh Produce This RD Is Buying Now & How To Make It Last
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer

Korin Miller
What Is Curcumin? Why This Anti-Inflammatory Active Is A Game-Changer
Mental Health

How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Retrain Your Brain In Response To Crisis, From An Expert
Integrative Health

10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being

Ashley Uzer, MBA
10 Reasons Hugging Is Good For Your Physical & Emotional Well-Being
Integrative Health

How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research

Julia Guerra
How Many Calories Does Kissing Burn? Here's The Research
Functional Food

Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make

Abby Moore
Nutritionists Open Up A Can Of Roasted Red Peppers & This Is What They Make
Spirituality

3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/house-of-trash-tour

Your article and new folder have been saved!