Trader Joe's Inspo To Host The Holiday Party Of The Season
It's the most wonderful time of the year, which means there are parties to be had. And whether you're a host or an attendee who doesn't want to show up empty-handed, we could all use a little holiday party inspiration.
So, we took a look at all Trader Joe's has to offer this holiday season and narrowed down the best food, drink, and décor options for upcoming parties.
Putting together a great spread.
Everyone loves a good spread with lots of different snacks to munch on. Trader Joe's has a plethora of great snacks all year round, but we think these ones would shine at a holiday party.
- Chips are definitely essential at any gathering, and these Horseradish and Chive Ridge Cut Potato Chips bring your usual sour cream and onion chip to the next level.
- Mixed nuts are another party essential, with Trader Joe's Nuts About Rosemary Mix offering a little holiday flair to the classic snack. Include them on a charcuterie board for extra crunch.
- And speaking of charcuterie boards, Trader Joe's has an Antipasto Assortment with olives, two types of salami, and Cheddar cheese, along with pre-rolled Charcuterie Pinwheels to make setup a breeze. Be sure to check out all the other cheeses they have available, too.
- Moving on to dessert, this Rustic Spice Cake is perfect for the holidays, made with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves, and topped with cream cheese frosting. If guests don't fill up on chips and cheese, the cake is sure to be a hit.
- And, of course, we can't forget about chocolate. This Festive Chocolate Collection is both cute and delicious, with dark, milk, and white chocolate coming in a variety of holiday shapes.
Drinks all around.
You can be sure all that great food will make people thirsty, and luckily, TJ's has no shortage of holiday-inspired drinks to serve with your snacks:
- Ginger is a great, warming spice to incorporate into the holidays, and this Triple Ginger Brew is great for sipping alone or as part of a cocktail. Enjoy it as is, or try out Trader Joe's recipe for their "gingerosa."
- If any guests are looking for a mid-party pick me up, this Gingerbread Coffee will do the trick. The blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves makes it perfect for the holidays, and according to TJ's, it goes really well with that Rustic Spice Cake.
- For those looking for a less-caffeinated beverage, enter Peppermint Hot Chocolate. You really just can't go wrong with this one. Warm chocolate and cool peppermint? Say no more.
- For a sweeter, boozy treat, these Campanology Pastry Stouts are both unique and delicious. One is inspired by tiramisu and the other by chocolate babka. They're rich, dark, and sure to please partygoers.
- And for the eggnog fans, Trader Joe's has plenty. They've got classic, light, and even an almond variety for the vegans/dairy-free folks in your life, so everyone can get their nog fix.
Setting the scene
Food and drink are essential to a successful party, but so is setting the scene. Trader Joe's has some great décor options to ensure your holiday party, well, looks the part:
- Is it even the holidays if you don't have a Pine Cone Wreath on your door? This 22-inch wreath is decorated with hand-picked pine cones, but you can dress it up even more if you'd like.
- The classic holiday plant, poinsettias promise a colorful and festive pop to your party. Trader Joe's are medium-sized, perfect for gracing a mantel or as a table centerpiece.
- Another gorgeous and holiday-inspired flower option is their amaryllis bulb. The bulb comes dipped in wax that acts as a pot, so all you have to do is put it somewhere with filtered light. Seriously, you don't even have to water this thing. Too easy!
- If you want to add both ambience and pleasing scents to the scene, consider this set of Holiday Candles. It comes with three candles: Cranberry Pine, Fresh Currant, and Nutmeg.
- And last, Peppermint Foaming Hand Soap ensures even bathroom breaks will be festive (...and germs won’t spread on your charcuterie board). It's got peppermint and eucalyptus oil, aloe, and no parabens or sulfates! We can't argue with that.
The holidays can definitely be a stressful time, especially if you're hosting. But with these easy options, it doesn't have to be! For more TJ's holiday inspo, check out our roundup of the best gifts they've got this year. And if the whole season stresses you out, here's how to deal.
