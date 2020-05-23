While we may envision ventilators and ICUs, the dying experience love, presence, and even touch of predeceased loved ones. They revisit the memories of being held and cherished, the apotheosis of a life rather than its demise.

They teach us that the best parts of having lived are never truly lost. The lesson seems clear: the totality of our human experience can never be defined by or reduced to its last moments.

This may be small consolation to those left behind—whose grief would indeed have been lessened by their ability to hold their dying loved one’s hand—but it may ease their pain. Knowing that dying is more than the suffering we observe, and it may not be as isolating as they fear.

Where one form of presence may be lacking, another emerges and compensates for the isolation of illness. Where medicine can no longer mend a broken heart, other less known processes often step in to do so.

Ultimately, how we witness or imagine the death of a loved one greatly impacts our bereavement. While there are no words to lessen or detach us from the realities of loss, those of us who work at the bedside of the dying can attest that patients do experience love, meaning, and even grace in their final moments.

The dying often experience a summation of their life’s best moments, feeling more connected than alone. Today, we also take comfort knowing that strangers behind gowns and masks place themselves at the bedside. They substitute for family and friends who cannot.

Perhaps, during these dark moments, we are again reminded that it is in times of need that we are often at our best. We are bound together by our common humanity and never truly alone.