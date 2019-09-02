mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

Fall Is In The Air & This Horoscope Is Pumping Us Up For The Season

The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors By The AstroTwins
mbg Contributors
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
woman smiling with zodiac signs

Image by mbg Creative x mapodile / iStock

September 2, 2019

This week, the AstroTwins break down how to use Virgo's boost to seamlessly transition into fall.

Monday's square could spell good times ahead.

Get ready for a #NoLimitsLaborDay. (If you've already been having a #HotGirlSummer, look out, world!) This Monday, September 2, heavenly hedonists Venus and Jupiter get frisky with each other when they lock into a tangled square. Venus is the planetary party girl, and Jupiter just wants more…and more and more. And no matter how and where they mash up, when these two get together, they're out to have a good time. As willpower flies out the window—along with budgets and a good deal of common sense—this gravity-defying cosmic combo can set the stage for excess. But it can also bring a whole lot of fun. The key to mastering a Venus-Jupiter square is to notice your desires and honor them. But instead of grasping for the shiniest object or letting FOMO take hold, sate your lust for life in a measured way. In the words of Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Mark Twain, "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."

Article continues below

If you're heading back to work or school on Tuesday, Virgo's organized energy could ease the blow.

Getting back to the grind won't be so bad this Tuesday; in fact, we might all relish it! All week long, a planetary posse teams up in Virgo, combining forces in the name of service and systematizing. In the cosmic cluster: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars, which puts the emphasis on creative expression, communication, and relationships. Got something to say? Don't mince words, but follow persnickety Virgo's directive to be clear and make every syllable count.

Throughout the week, this Virgo stellium will make a number of connections, opposing Neptune, squaring Jupiter, trining Saturn and Pluto…in so many ways that every day could feel weirder than the Mad Hatter's tea party. Before you tumble down the rabbit hole, check your watch. Like the White Rabbit of Wonderland, does it constantly feel like you're "late for a very important date"? Coordinating schedules is the first step toward sanity. Sync shared calendars, and if you work with a team, consider using a messaging app like Slack. Just make sure you're simplifying! You can't say yes to everything without burning out. Set aside FOMO and figure out which activities will help you thrive.

This weekend, aim for structure and simplicity.

This weekend, driven Mars in Virgo gets in a flowing formation (a trine) with structured, sensible Saturn in Capricorn. You may hear the call of duty, so ask not what your people can do for you. Instead, look for ways to contribute, no matter how small. Show up with an extra coffee in hand, help a friend assemble bookshelves, or offer a ride to the airport. And if you find yourself at your desk (which is likely), don't just dive in to "Go!" mode. Instead, make "working smarter not harder" your new operating principle. Use apps and trackers to keep organized, and if the load gets too heavy, ask for support. What goes around comes around, so if you don't have the funds to pay for an assistant, get creative. What could you barter or share? Where there's a will, there's a way.

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York...
Read More
More from the author:
What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?
Check out Astrology Fundamentals
Become the master of your own destiny and create real, meaningful change in your life with this out-of-this-world course taught by the amazing AstroTwins.
View the class
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/horoscope-for-september-2-8-2019-from-the-astrotwins

Your article and new folder have been saved!