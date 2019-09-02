Fall Is In The Air & This Horoscope Is Pumping Us Up For The Season
This week, the AstroTwins break down how to use Virgo's boost to seamlessly transition into fall.
Monday's square could spell good times ahead.
Get ready for a #NoLimitsLaborDay. (If you've already been having a #HotGirlSummer, look out, world!) This Monday, September 2, heavenly hedonists Venus and Jupiter get frisky with each other when they lock into a tangled square. Venus is the planetary party girl, and Jupiter just wants more…and more and more. And no matter how and where they mash up, when these two get together, they're out to have a good time. As willpower flies out the window—along with budgets and a good deal of common sense—this gravity-defying cosmic combo can set the stage for excess. But it can also bring a whole lot of fun. The key to mastering a Venus-Jupiter square is to notice your desires and honor them. But instead of grasping for the shiniest object or letting FOMO take hold, sate your lust for life in a measured way. In the words of Jupiter-ruled Sagittarius Mark Twain, "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please."
If you're heading back to work or school on Tuesday, Virgo's organized energy could ease the blow.
Getting back to the grind won't be so bad this Tuesday; in fact, we might all relish it! All week long, a planetary posse teams up in Virgo, combining forces in the name of service and systematizing. In the cosmic cluster: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars, which puts the emphasis on creative expression, communication, and relationships. Got something to say? Don't mince words, but follow persnickety Virgo's directive to be clear and make every syllable count.
Throughout the week, this Virgo stellium will make a number of connections, opposing Neptune, squaring Jupiter, trining Saturn and Pluto…in so many ways that every day could feel weirder than the Mad Hatter's tea party. Before you tumble down the rabbit hole, check your watch. Like the White Rabbit of Wonderland, does it constantly feel like you're "late for a very important date"? Coordinating schedules is the first step toward sanity. Sync shared calendars, and if you work with a team, consider using a messaging app like Slack. Just make sure you're simplifying! You can't say yes to everything without burning out. Set aside FOMO and figure out which activities will help you thrive.
This weekend, aim for structure and simplicity.
This weekend, driven Mars in Virgo gets in a flowing formation (a trine) with structured, sensible Saturn in Capricorn. You may hear the call of duty, so ask not what your people can do for you. Instead, look for ways to contribute, no matter how small. Show up with an extra coffee in hand, help a friend assemble bookshelves, or offer a ride to the airport. And if you find yourself at your desk (which is likely), don't just dive in to "Go!" mode. Instead, make "working smarter not harder" your new operating principle. Use apps and trackers to keep organized, and if the load gets too heavy, ask for support. What goes around comes around, so if you don't have the funds to pay for an assistant, get creative. What could you barter or share? Where there's a will, there's a way.