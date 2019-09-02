Fall Is In The Air & This Horoscope Is Pumping Us Up For The Season

Getting back to the grind won't be so bad this Tuesday; in fact, we might all relish it! All week long, a planetary posse teams up in Virgo, combining forces in the name of service and systematizing. In the cosmic cluster: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars, which puts the emphasis on creative expression, communication, and relationships. Got something to say? Don't mince words, but follow persnickety Virgo's directive to be clear and make every syllable count.

Throughout the week, this Virgo stellium will make a number of connections, opposing Neptune, squaring Jupiter, trining Saturn and Pluto…in so many ways that every day could feel weirder than the Mad Hatter's tea party. Before you tumble down the rabbit hole, check your watch. Like the White Rabbit of Wonderland, does it constantly feel like you're "late for a very important date"? Coordinating schedules is the first step toward sanity. Sync shared calendars, and if you work with a team, consider using a messaging app like Slack. Just make sure you're simplifying! You can't say yes to everything without burning out. Set aside FOMO and figure out which activities will help you thrive.