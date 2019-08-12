Your Weekly Horoscope Calls For LOTS Of Fun, Play & Celebration

The Shakespearean drama dies down this Sunday, as Mars checks out of Leo's bordellos and fills the vacancy at Virgo's boho-chic retreat center until October 4. While Mars has been touring Leo since July 1, the spirit of grandiosity was in the air. Nothing wrong with keeping the bar raised high, of course. But in sensible Virgo, the red planet helps you set more realistic expectations. That said, Virgo is also the zodiac's perfectionist. You may want things done "just so" over the coming seven weeks, so restrain yourself if you start fixating and spinning your wheels. (Mars can make one obsessive.) When you need to detach from anything worrisome, embrace the spirit of service. "Random" acts of kindness will set the stage for the relationship-building phase of Mars in Libra that begins on October 4. For now, just give for giving's sake and watch the miraculous unfold.

While you're at it, gather up the environmentally friendly cleaning products. High-octane Mars can kick off an Extreme Cleaning mission that's long overdue. Systematize, simplify, and set your spirit free! Anything green lands on Virgo's favorites list, from the money you save in your bank account to the sustainable businesses you support with your hard-earned dollars to the food on your plate—so add more plant-based fare to your diet, as well. Your body AND the planet with thank you!