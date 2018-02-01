The Green Tonic That's Helped Balance My Hormones & Heal My Thyroid

For nearly 21 years, I suffered from hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s, an autoimmune disorder that affects the thyroid. They went undiagnosed for years, and the symptoms manifested themselves in my body through the forms of weight gain, hair loss, hormone imbalances, anxiety, depression, infertility, and more. It was a time of uncertainty and struggle that many women with thyroid conditions go through. But I knew that if I could heal from cancer, I could heal from anything.

My story is more common than you may think. It’s estimated that one in eight women will develop a thyroid disorder at some point in their lifetime, and 60 percent of people with the condition are unaware that they even have it. Also, Hashimoto’s is the fastest growing autoimmune condition today.

Once I learned what the root cause of my health issue was, I got serious about healing. I came up with the recipe for this tonic about two years ago, and I credit it with playing a major role in my ability to heal. It's packed with some of my favorite nutrient-dense and thyroid-supportive powerhouses. Here’s what’s inside: