How A Celeb Interior Designer Curates His Home For Maximum Joy

I love winter in LA, especially years like this one when we get lots of rain and cold weather. There's nothing like coming home and snuggling up to watch TV or read while it's cold and windy outside. And my curvaceous sofa is shockingly comfortable. I found it at Wertz Brothers and had it reupholstered to look entirely different. I love how soft the velvet upholstery is, and the peacock-blue color gives me so much joy.