Fall Is Here — And It's Officially Time To Organize Your Home (And Life)

This time of the year, I tend to hear from parents looking to bring organizational calm to their children's rooms. From tots to teens, settling back down after months of summer fun can be a challenge, and parents want to know where to start. I always recommend beginning by packing away summer. It's fun to share summer memories as kids head back to school, but within a few days, it's time to get down to business. Give it a week or two, but when school starts getting serious, it's time to clear out summer recollections and lay down a mental road map for the year ahead.

Then, move on to craft a "drop zone" or cubby space near the front door. This is a spot where kids can deposit the things they are constantly taking in and out of your home, and they help make the connection between home and school feel more seamless. Whether it's an open cubby for toddlers or a closed locker for teens, empower kids by helping them to see that home life matches school and vice versa.

Finally, you can designate a space for kids to work. Don't worry about decking it out with a fancy computer or a host of office supplies. What's most important is a clean surface, a good chair, ample lighting, and a few supplies—like pens, paper, and a tablet or laptop. Kids are having more and more trouble concentrating these days, so kick it old-school-style by giving your child a dedicated area with as few distractions as possible.