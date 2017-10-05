Step Inside A Spiritual Healer's Minimalist Cali Oasis

Paula Mallis exudes spirit, and her home is no different. The doula and women's circle facilitator helps women through the birthing process—whether it's bringing a new business, an idea, or a physical baby into the world—and turns to the moon for guidance along the way. It's no wonder the Venice pad she shares with her husband, daughter, dogs Buddy and Willow (and soon-to-be baby boy!) has a warm, healing quality about it too.