How To Add A Little Extra Magic To Your Holiday Home Decorations

Styling for the seasons is a must! It can be simple: You can change out the throw pillows, add natural elements like pumpkins or pine/eucalyptus depending on the time of year, and incorporating seasonal colors in the blankets, bedding, or art you put on display.

Christmas is my favorite holiday to decorate for because I can add extra magic to each corner. I like to scatter charm everywhere in our home with colorful touches like rainbow bottle brush forest trees, string lights, garland, tinsel, cute dish towels, fun mugs, and hanging stars.