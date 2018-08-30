mindbodygreen

Close banner
Home

Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

August 30, 2018

Meghan Bee's apartment in Asheville, North Carolina, is the ultimate secondhand sanctuary. Since moving in a year ago, Meghan has filled the small space with plants, vintage finds, and plenty of incense—and the results are a welcoming, smell-good retreat from the outside world. Check out Meghan's top plant-care tips, thrifting finds, and eloquent thoughts on what makes a house a home.

What is the best money you've ever spent on home decor?

I thrift and antique nearly everything I own. I recently found some amazing vintage Cesca cane dining chairs at my local Habitat for Humanity for $5 a piece—one of my best thrift finds! With that being said, classic, timeless, well-made pieces that carry a story are always worth the money to me.

Article continues below

How does your home reflect your personality?

My home is very much an extension of myself; it is full of things I love and have intentionally curated. There's nothing I appreciate more than gathering a sense of who a person is by how their space feels. I think about this often when styling my home.

Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

How does your home promote self-care?

Putting energy into my space is one of my simplest, but most effective, forms of self-care. Keeping my home clean, smelling good, and feeling alive helps me maintain a sense of calm and stability.

Article continues below

How does your home change with the seasons?

I live in a really old, poorly insulated building, so in the winter I have to get creative with ways to keep my plants happy and healthy. When the temperature starts to drop, I huddle plants together to increase humidity and help them escape the inevitable cold and draftiness. This presents styling challenges, but I like shifting things around; I am always rearranging my space to keep things feeling fresh.

What's the oldest thing in your home? Newest?

My home is a collection of old and vintage things, so it's hard to know what dates back the furthest...but my antique Baluch rug might take the cake. As far as the newest, I recently brought a really beautiful caladium plant into my home that I'm hoping will grow over winter

Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

Article continues below

What noises can be heard in your home? What smells?

I'm fortunate to live on a dead-end street in a very quiet neighborhood. During the warmer months, I wake to birds chirping every morning and hear crickets every evening. I am fairly particular about the way my home smells—I'm constantly burning palo santo, woodsy candles, and sandalwood incense. I also spray my bathroom and bedroom with eucalyptus and vetiver at least once a day to keep everything feeling fresh.

How much time do you spend on plant care weekly?

Not very much, to be honest—maybe an hour a week! I keep my eyes on my plants every day and have developed a fairly strong sense of who needs what and when. I do a big sweep once a month when I spend about four to five hours checking in, pruning, and repotting where necessary.

Article continues below

What's your top tip for people looking to add more plants at home?

Always to develop a relationship with your plants; you're more likely to take care of them that way! Touch their leaves, feel the soil, notice their vibrancy—you'll be able to discern if a plant is not thriving if you take the time to truly see it. Also, ask questions before you buy! Do your research and know what the plant needs before bringing it into your space.

Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

How does your home relax you? How does it motivate you?

My home is my ultimate refuge. Living alone is a true luxury, and I'm continually thankful that I can come home every day and decompress in a space that just feels like me. Being around so many plants on the daily keeps me encouraged and humble, too! Surrounding myself with constant growth and life has helped me maintain a sense of inspiration and hope in my day-to-day.

Article continues below

How does your home support your health/wellness?

My home grounds me, calms my nervous system, and keeps me clear and focused. I feel most like myself when I've spent ample time enjoying the space I've created.

Recreate the look.

Want to add some of these dreamy touches to your own space? Here's how.

Calling All Plant Lovers: This Earthy Apartment In North Carolina Is #Goals

Next up, this desert-inspired home is an ode to stylish, affordable vintage furniture.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
$249.99

The Feng Shui Home Makeover

With Dana Claudat
The Feng Shui Home Makeover
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19
Integrative Health

How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Safely Use, Remove & Dispose Of Gloves During COVID-19
Integrative Health

Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort

Abby Moore
Got Bean Bloat? Here Are 5 Expert-Backed Tips To Ditch The Discomfort
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Recipes

A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal

Eliza Sullivan
A Few Swaps To Turn A Classic Caesar Salad Into A Protein-Packed Meal
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/holistic-home-tour-meghan-bee

Your article and new folder have been saved!