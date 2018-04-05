The Ingenious Way This Artist Makes The Most Of Her Smaller Space

Cindy Tung's home in mid-city Los Angeles feels like a playground for adults (and their dogs)—bold patterns, quirky prints, and splashes of the rainbow are all tied together with every shade of pink under the sun. The artist and accessory designer, whose offerings are as fun and whimsical as her space, lives and works in the 550-square-foot open space that's cleverly divided with storage and hot zones of color. Let's take a peek inside and snag her tips on maximizing space in a smaller home, playing with shade and texture, and infusing everything with personality.