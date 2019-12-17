We generally tend to use a lot from nature, such as real pine cones, spruce branches, and holly. People tend to find a lot of décor in the forest—things that have fallen on the ground so they don’t need to be cut down. I know a lot of families with children love this part of Christmas, where they go to the forest to forage for fallen pine branches and cones, then go home and decorate them with glitter.

I'm Danish, but due to my father's job, I spent my teenage years in the south of Spain, where they always use plastic trees and plastic decorations. This is not common in Scandinavia at all; there are always fresh pine and pine cones in all the supermarkets and stores. We also have this great, sustainable initiative regarding Christmas trees in which you can rent them and they get replanted after Christmas. Elves are actually quite a big thing in Scandinavia too, and when I was a little girl, I used to place a bowl of rice pudding with cinnamon and butter (a Danish Christmas dish) in the attic for the Christmas elves.