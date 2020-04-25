If you’re spending a lot more time at home than usual these days, picking up a new hobby can be a great way to get a new dose of energy and freshness in your life while also practicing some needed self-care. No idea where to start? Below are ideas for new hobbies based on your Enneagram type to help you choose something that’s well-suited to your personality and values. Any of these hobbies could apply to everyone of course, so if you see one that pops out at you that doesn’t happen to be correlated to your Enneagram type, go for it anyway!