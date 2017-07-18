mindbodygreen

Close banner

Hillary Biscay On What It Takes To Be An Ironman Champion, Overcoming Doubts & The Truth About Adoption

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Hillary Biscay On What It Takes To Be An Ironman Champion, Overcoming Doubts & The Truth About Adoption

Photo by mbg Creative

July 18, 2017

Love this? Want more? Stay up-to-date with the podcast by signing up for our newsletter. —The Editors

Hillary Biscay has an impressive résumé. In addition to being a graduate of USC (after turning down Harvard) and swimming competitively there, Hillary is an Ironman champion, Ultraman world champion, and the most prolific iron-distance competitor on the professional women's training circuit. What that means? She's competed in over 60 Ironman triathlons. Wrap your mind around that.

In this podcast episode, Hillary opens up about how she got to where she did in her athletic career. In her authentic, down-to-earth, and humorous way, she explains that her career took a lot of hard work, a laserlike focus, and an ability to never doubt herself—even when others doubted her. In fact, Hillary is so determined that she once competed with a broken hip (yes, really).

While Hillary is no longer competing in Ironman championships, she's moved to a new phase in her life: motherhood. Here, she opens up about how difficult the adoption process was and explains the ins and outs of adopting a child. Additionally, Hillary shares why she's been plant-based for years—and why it took her so long to get there, despite her love of animals.

Enjoy this episode! Don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Play, or Stitcher and sign up for our podcast newsletter!

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Social Good

4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice

Jason Wachob
4 Things You Can Do Right Now To Fight For Social Justice
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD

Jason Wachob
3 Ways To Fire Up The Vagus Nerve To Support Immunity, From An MD
Mental Health

Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds

Sarah Regan
Negative Feelings Could Mean Increased Appetite, New Research Finds
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things Well-Meaning People Say That Actually Harm Black People

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Motivation

74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support

Kristine Thomason
74 Incredible Black Trainers, Yogis & Fitness Accounts To Support
Routines

First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan

Abby Moore
First Time Running A 5K? Here's How To Train + A Beginner Running Plan
Spirituality

Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse

Sarah Regan
Eye To The Sky: Friday's Full Strawberry Moon Is Also An Eclipse
Beauty

Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow

Jamie Schneider
Dumpling Skin Is The 6-Step K-Beauty Trend To Give You A Dewy Glow
Beauty

The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage

Alexandra Engler
The Supplement To Add To Your Routine To Help Manage Sun Damage
Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/hillary-biscay-mbg-podcast

Your article and new folder have been saved!