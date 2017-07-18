Hillary Biscay On What It Takes To Be An Ironman Champion, Overcoming Doubts & The Truth About Adoption

Hillary Biscay has an impressive résumé. In addition to being a graduate of USC (after turning down Harvard) and swimming competitively there, Hillary is an Ironman champion, Ultraman world champion, and the most prolific iron-distance competitor on the professional women's training circuit. What that means? She's competed in over 60 Ironman triathlons. Wrap your mind around that.

In this podcast episode, Hillary opens up about how she got to where she did in her athletic career. In her authentic, down-to-earth, and humorous way, she explains that her career took a lot of hard work, a laserlike focus, and an ability to never doubt herself—even when others doubted her. In fact, Hillary is so determined that she once competed with a broken hip (yes, really).

While Hillary is no longer competing in Ironman championships, she's moved to a new phase in her life: motherhood. Here, she opens up about how difficult the adoption process was and explains the ins and outs of adopting a child. Additionally, Hillary shares why she's been plant-based for years—and why it took her so long to get there, despite her love of animals.