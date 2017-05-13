Is HIIT + Barre The Fitness Combo That Will Take Your Body To The Next Level?

Start in a plank position with your hands under your shoulders and your toes tucked with knees off the floor. Lift your right leg off the floor, pointing your toe and keeping your leg straight. Place your right foot down and repeat with your left foot. Continue alternating feet. Modify: Perform plank leg lifts on your knees alternating lifting one leg off the floor then the other.

Move 2: Triceps can-can.

Start in the triceps dip position. Lift your right leg off the ground with your knee bent in a tabletop position. As you bend your elbows, kick your right leg up to the sky straightening your leg. Straighten your elbows and then bend them again while bending the knee back to a tabletop position.

Continue with the right leg for 30 seconds, kicking and bending the leg as you bend the elbows. Then switch legs and repeat for another 30 seconds. To modify this, do a regular triceps dip, keeping both feet flat on the mat and bending the elbows and straightening them.

Move 3: Jogging mountain climbers.

Start in a plank position. Lift your right foot off the floor and draw your knee in toward the nose and then immediately switch and do the same with the left leg. Continue switching between legs at a fast pace so that you are jogging the feet. To modify this, perform walking mountain climbers by taking the jog out between switching feet and walk the feet instead.