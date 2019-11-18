First, understand the pressure your kid might be under. "You might hear kids say things like 'You don't understand; it wasn't like this when you were a kid,' and honestly, it's true—there are a lot more kids have to deal with now," says Beurkens. So enlist professional help from someone who understands the complexities of high school today. This can, but doesn't have to be, a therapist. You can also find college admissions counselors who are better equipped to handle the realities of college today. Or, if it is a therapist, it doesn't need to be a continual thing: maybe just a few sessions to give them tools for stress management.

And as for what you can do yourself, carve out face time with your kid, no phones and for at least an hour a week, says Cohen. "Try something special—like a breakfast or dinner of their choice—that you are fully there for. Seriously, make eye contact," she says. Because even if they are slow to open up, they'll usually get there eventually.

And, finally, prioritize downtime as a family, Cohen and Beurkens note. If they see it as valuable and time well spent, they'll be more inclined to give themselves a break and step back when they are feeling stressed. But they need to see that you value it too.