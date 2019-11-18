mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Parenting

4 Major Signs Of High School Burnout + What To Do About It

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.

Image by ALTO IMAGES / Stocksy

November 18, 2019

Burnout is turning into an epidemic. According to a Gallup poll, 23% of employees reported they were very often or always having feelings of burnout; an additional 44% reported it happened sometimes.  

It's also increasingly affecting a very vulnerable group: teens. "I see more and more teens coming in feeling stressed with clear signs of burnout. It is so much more prevalent nowadays," says Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, a clinical psychologist. "It's a huge concern because if you enter college totally depleted, what do you do from there?" she adds.

What's causing high school burnout?

There might be a few factors contributing to this, but the big one that Alyson Cohen, a New York City–based psychotherapist and licensed clinical social worker who works with teens and young adults, sees come up a lot is how competitive high school and college admissions is. "Now that college has basically become the standard, admission is becoming so much more competitive," she says. And this, she says, is causing kids to overextend themselves.

Another aspect is social media, Cohen and Beurkens note. It's a constant stream of comparisons, an endless highlight reel. Seeing others constantly "at their best" makes any of us feel like we should always be doing better or something more. 

And finally, it might be modeled after the parents' behavior. If adults are increasingly anxiety-ridden and stressed from work, kids can pick up on that and perhaps even internalize it.

Article continues below

What should you look for? 

It's not as if this age group is, um, the most open about their experiences. But there are a few key markers and buzzwords to look out for: 

  1. If there are tears during homework, that's a sign that stress has gotten out of hand. It's normal to be somewhat stressed about a big project or paper, but when it moves your kid to emotional duress, you need to address the issue. "I have kids come in just in tears and paralyzed to start any work," says Cohen. "But they couldn't figure out why it was happening." 
  2. In that same vein, listen for buzzwords and phrases like "overwhelmed" or "I just don't know where to start." These can be indicators that they have too much going on, says Beurkens. 
  3. Hyper-perfectionism can be both a cause and a symptom of burnout. “They want to be high-achieving, but they so often don't realize that it's a self-perpetuating problem," says Cohen. "They load up their schedule and put so much pressure on themselves to get it done—and then when they can't because of burnout, it starts to spiral." 
  4. They're going through a pivotal year—namely, junior year. "You tend to see it happen for kids whenever difficulty levels start to ramp up," says Cohen. So, for example, junior year tends to have more pressure because of college applications. 

What can you do?

First, understand the pressure your kid might be under. "You might hear kids say things like 'You don't understand; it wasn't like this when you were a kid,' and honestly, it's true—there are a lot more kids have to deal with now," says Beurkens. So enlist professional help from someone who understands the complexities of high school today. This can, but doesn't have to be, a therapist. You can also find college admissions counselors who are better equipped to handle the realities of college today. Or, if it is a therapist, it doesn't need to be a continual thing: maybe just a few sessions to give them tools for stress management

And as for what you can do yourself, carve out face time with your kid, no phones and for at least an hour a week, says Cohen. "Try something special—like a breakfast or dinner of their choice—that you are fully there for. Seriously, make eye contact," she says. Because even if they are slow to open up, they'll usually get there eventually. 

And, finally, prioritize downtime as a family, Cohen and Beurkens note. If they see it as valuable and time well spent, they'll be more inclined to give themselves a break and step back when they are feeling stressed. But they need to see that you value it too. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/high-school-burnout-signs-what-to-do-for-your-teen

Your article and new folder have been saved!