What Is Hibiscus? Here's Everything You Need To Know

If you’ve ever wondered, "What is hibiscus tea, and why should I drink it?" I hear you—you've probably heard it's delicious and good for you, but maybe you have yet to try it. First, let me tell you this: I've never been a big fan of tea, because I never liked the taste. I’m a straight-up New York City coffee drinker. But when I realized I had to ditch my four-cups-of-coffee-a-day habit to heal from adrenal fatigue, I started to experiment with no-sugar, noncaffeinated beverage options. That's when I found hibiscus tea.

Here’s the quick and dirty. Hibiscus tea has many uses and health benefits—the caffeine-free, sugar-free brew is anti-inflammatory, is a powerful antioxidant, and can improve digestion, promote circulation and blood flow, lower cholesterol, and regulate blood pressure. And while the health benefits of hibiscus tea are plentiful, the uses of hibiscus tea are just as versatile.

As a health coach and author of Self-Care in the City, I’m always sharing natural ways for my clients to unwind, de-stress, get off the stimulant cycle, and return to nature to find some peace and respite from a busy, stressed, urban lifestyle. In this article, we’ll chat about juicy hibiscus tea recipes that you’ll actually want to drink and ways to use hibiscus tea to slow down, stress less, and even promote your natural beauty practice using hibiscus tea.

Ready, set...steep.