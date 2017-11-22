Here's Why I Prescribe Meditation To All My Patients

As a functional medicine practitioner, my days are spent digging into people's health histories, symptoms, and stories. It's my job to find out what is working for their body, what isn't, and identify what's keeping them from living optimally. Is it the foods they're eating or the foods they aren’t? Are they exposed to toxins or do they live in a moldy home? Do they have an underlying gut problem, viral infection, hormone imbalance, or are they just staying up too late?

There are some parts of health that I see neglected frequently, and one of them is the mind. In our modern world, we're often guilty of underestimating the mind-body connection, which can cause big problems. We can eat the healthiest foods in the world, chug kombucha, and throw back wheatgrass shots—but we can't be truly healthy if we aren't feeding our mind. What does it serve us if we're eating organic but serving ourselves toxic thoughts and emotions? This is why I suggest specific meditation practices for just about every patient. Finding a meditation practice that works for them is of the utmost importance. Why, you ask? Well, let's get geeky and look at the science behind meditation and what makes it so awesome. You'll see why I prescribe it to almost all my patients: