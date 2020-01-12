And lastly, making any change in your life, no matter what it might be, feels much easier when you keep your priorities in mind. If you're ready to give veganism a shot for the sake of the animals, the planet, and/or your health, constantly ask yourself, "Why do I want this?"

After all, we already know there are so many benefits to going meat- and dairy-free. Heck, 73% of non-vegans said it's ethical! So it's really a matter of prioritizing what you truly believe. For inspiration, check out five ways to rewire your brain for meaningful life changes.

But hey, don't take it from us—take it from the guy who authored the study! Chris Bryant, M.S., mentioned that over the course of his study, he noticed "substantial changes" as far as what's available for vegans today.

"Supermarkets, restaurants, and even fast food outlets have developed numerous high-quality and affordable vegan options," he says. "Having direct replacements for the foods people know and like makes it easier for everybody to consume fewer animal products."

Indeed, it's becoming easier to go vegan every day. So if you're one of the 80% of people who think it might be a challenge but you want to give it a try, remember these tips. And be sure to check out our master vegan grocery list with a full week of vegan meals to kick off your new lifestyle on the right foot!