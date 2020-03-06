As coronavirus, or COVID-19, makes its rounds internationally, the CDC announced today that 164 people have now been infected with the virus here in the United States. And as worries rise, stores are running out of things like bulk foods and hand sanitizer as folks prepare for the worst.

Which had us wondering, does hand sanitizer even have a place in the coronavirus conversation?

So we reached out to Amy Shah, M.D., an integrative medicine doctor, to get her take on the topic. And while she'll always recommend actual hand-washing first, there are some circumstances Shah does recommend a little sanitizer.