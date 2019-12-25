And lastly, if you came here hoping for simple recycling guidelines, here you go:

Most waste departments will take your trees on garbage days, given you meet their guidelines like removing ornaments, lights, etc. Similarly, some nonprofits will pick up your tree for you for a small fee. (Check with your local Boy Scout troop!) You can also drop off your tree at nearby recycling centers.

And lastly, get in touch with your local department of public works to see if they have tree recycling programs. Some will come and chip the tree for you, and you can keep the mulch for your garden!

We're all for making holiday traditions more sustainable, so we hope these ideas inspired you to try something new with your Christmas tree this year. You might just get some cute decorations out of it!