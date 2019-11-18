In order to have a productive disagreement with people (especially intimidating people), the very first thing you should keep in mind is actually the environment you're in. A safe, neutral space is key to facilitating mindful disagreement, so the next time you're hosting an intervention with a peer or arguing with a colleague, make sure the space is welcoming and neutral.

A space for productive disagreement needs to be neutral on three levels: It must allow different ideas and perspectives to be entertained so that new ideas and perspectives can be introduced or deferred; it must permit people to join and leave the conversation freely as ideas and perspectives evolve; and it must leave room for the space's character and culture itself to evolve as it molds itself to the relationships and conversations that have taken place within it.

Let's walk through some tips to see how each of the three levels fit together: